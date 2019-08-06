Nigeria league gets commencement date for new season

Related News

After weeks of uncertainties, a kickoff date has finally been announced for the 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The new NPFL season has officially been fixed to commence on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Salihu Abubakar, the chief operating officer of the League Management Company (LMC), in an official communique sent to the participating clubs, revealed that matchday 1 fixtures will be played on September 22 while the season will run through till May 17, 2020.

In the draft schedule released, the league is expected to go on a break from December 30 to January 10, 2020.

Also, the 2019/20 season will be returning to its original 38 matchday format instead of the abridged version adopted last season in which the champion was only determined after a post-season playoff tournament held in Lagos.

Read also:

The released NPFL time-table, which is subject to change or modification, will feature four match days on weekdays, which, if implemented, will be the fewest played in the league in recent times.

Enyimba are the reigning champions of the NPFL, and have won a record eight league titles.

The People’s Elephant in June emerged tops at the Super-Six tournament staged at the Agege Stadium ahead of Kano Pillars, Enugu Rangers, Lobi Stars, and Ifeanyi Ubah, who all battled for the league shield.

Four teams from the Nigeria National League (NNL) have secured promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The lucky four that would be campaigning in the elite division next season are Akwa Starlet, Warri Wolves, Jigawa Golden Stars, and Adamawa United.

They would be taking the places of Niger Tornadoes, El-Kanemi, Yobe Desert Stars and Bendel Insurance, who were relegated from the NPFL last season.

Below are the 20 teams for the 2019/2020 NPFL season

Advertisement

Enyimba

Kano pillars

Enugu Rangers

Akwa united

Lobi stars

Ifeanyi Uba Fc

Rivers united

Katsina united

Nasarawa united

Sunshine stars

Abia warriors

Heartland

Delta Force

Plateau united

Wikki Tourist

MFM FC

Akwa starlet

Adamawa united

Jigawa Golden Stars FC

Warri Wolves