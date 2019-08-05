Harry Maguire signs six-year deal with Manchester United

Related News

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

The England international on Monday signed a six-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year.

The 26-year-old joined Leicester in 2017 where he made 76 appearances, scoring five goals.

Speaking after completing the big move, Harry expressed delight at the move to Old Trafford.

“I am delighted to have signed for this great club. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons.

“However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity,” he told his new club website.

“From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It’s clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started.” the defender added.

Read more:

On his part, United coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, said: “Harry is one of the best centre-backs in the game today and I am delighted we have secured his signature. He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch, with the ability to remain calm under pressure – coupled with his composure on the ball and a huge presence in both boxes – I can see he will fit well into this group both on and off the pitch.

“He has a great personality and is a fantastic addition to the club.

“I would like to welcome Harry to Manchester United and we are looking forward to working with him as we prepare for the new season.”

United begin the new Premier League season against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.