Liverpool vs Man City (LIVE UPDATES): Reds battle Cityzens for Community Shield

After their nervy fight for the Premier League title last season, Liverpool and Manchester City are set for the season opener in the Community Shield.

Due to City’s domestic treble, Liverpool booked their place in the Community Shield for the first time since 2006 by virtue of their second-placed finish in the Premier League.

While City are a fearless team with abundance of talents, they certainly count Liverpool as their bogey team, having lost this encounter on seven of nine occasions in the Premier League and Champions League before last season.

The most memorable of those Liverpool triumphs was a 3-0 Champions League quarter-final win at Anfield in 2018, followed up by a 2-1 second-leg victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Stay with Premium Times for live updates of Sunday’s encounter at Wembley.

Kick off 3.pm

Line ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Origi, Firmino

Subs: Mignolet, Lovren, Matip, Lallana, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri

Man City XI: Bravo, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Rodri, David Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Bernardo, Sterling

Subs: Ederson, Gundogan, Jesus, Aguero, Angelino, Foden, E Garcia

Game already underway at Wembley stadium

City dictating the early exchanges

Close! Leroy Sane hits the side net

Chance for Liverpool.. Good pass to Salah but the Egyptian fails to convert from close range

Free kick for Manchester City.. Sane pushed down

The German is been treated as Pep Guardiola already planning an early substitution

Ten minutes gone still 0-0 but quite entertaining so far at the Wembley stadium

Bad one for City.. Leroy Sane cannot continue

Goal!!!, City take the lead

Raheem Sterling continues from where he stopped last season

Awful goalkeeping by the Liverpool goalie

Kevin De Bruyne directs a ball squarely in the box, but Alisson Becker runs out to collect the ball

Chance!!! Mohamed Salah forces a good save from Claudio Bravo who turns the ball behind for a corner!

Another shot on target for City courtesy of their danger man Raheem Sterling

Pep Guardiola’s men dominating at Wembley.. Ball possession: Liverpool: 31%, Manchester City: 69%.

Another save by Liverpool goalkeeper Allison as City try to double their lead

Good run by Raheem Sterling on the left flank but final cross dealt with by the Liverpool defence

Off target.. Salah with another missed chance

Poor ball control lets Origi down as City win a throw-in

Corner kick for Liverpool.. Can they get back with this set piece

No… Good Defending by City

Kevin De Bryune flagged offside

Another injury blow for City

David Silva the victim and Pep Guardiola is understandably livid

Guardiola gets a Yellow card for his rants against the match officials

Game back on

Origi tries to wriggle his way through.. He is brought down and Liverpool get a free kick

City turn their defense to an attack and they win a corner kick at the other end of the pitch

Three minutes added time over

Half Time.. Liverpool 0-1 Manchester City

Second half already underway at the Wembley stadium

CHANCE! Raheem Sterling finds himself in a 1 on 1 situation with the keeper… His effort hits the bar

A shot by Georginio Wijnaldum is blocked.. Liverpool looking for an early equaliser

Virgil van Dijk tries to head the ball to a team mate, but it’s intercepted by an opponent player

The Reds gradually stamping their authority … Ball possession: Liverpool: 46%, Manchester City: 54%.

Close!!! Mohamed Salah comes agonisingly close but his finish hits the post!

Origi back on his feet after an initial injury scare

Liverpool Substitution… Trent Alexander-Arnold is replaced by Joel Matip

70 minutes gone.. Manchester City still leading 1-0

Raheem Sterling appears injured in his teeth

Free kick for Liverpool.. Rough tackle on Salah

Virgil van Dijk directs the ball squarely in the box. GOAL!!!

Joel Matip gets the equaliser for the Reds

Jordan Henderson replaced by Adam Lallana in a tactical substitution.

Another Liverpool Substitution… Divock Origi makes the way for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City is ruled offside… 82 minutes gone.. Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

Naby Keita with a good effort for Liverpool.. But the City keeper makes a crucial save

Close!! Salah’s strike deflected and hits the top of the net

Game goes into straight penalty kicks if no inner inside 90mins

Close… Salah almost getting the winner but Kyle Walker keeps City in the game with a crucial clearance

Four minutes added time running down

The Reds come close again but Claudio Bravo make the save

All over.. Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City.. We head straight into the penalty kicks

Another brilliant display by Liverpool and Manchester City

The Community Shield contest has lived up to the hype…

Penalty kicks set to begin.. The referee intimates the keepers the new rules again

Shaqiri to take the first kick for Liverpool… Goal.. He scores

Claudio Bravo sent the wrong way

Godgogan scores for City.. Game on!