Community Shield: The City Challenge before Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool

Last season, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool took a point off Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the league but lost the league by just that point. When they first met in the 2018/19 English Premier League season, Liverpool were indeed lucky to escape with a point after Riyad Mahrez blasted a last-minute penalty. But they could not escape the profligacy of seven draws.

Sunday’s Community Shield meeting is, however, a new start with Klopp aiming to lay down an early marker for the EPL. And he has started the fireworks by labelling City a ‘fantasia’ team because of their ability to spend huge in the transfer window any time they desire.

That may be a tongue-in-cheek comment because we know Liverpool spent big also though Guardiola guardedly replied that he needed to spend big some seasons ago to rejuvenate an ageing squad.

But back to the game on Sunday, which will see some stars missing. Sadio Mane is still getting over his AFCON blues while Mahrez is still to come down from the euphoric win with Algeria. The most important miss, though, could be Aymeric Laporte, who is doubtful for the Citizens.

Tactics

City have brought in Rodri from Atletico Madrid to control games better with Fernandinho flagging physically while Liverpool without Mane will still press their opponents in the last third. The speed of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling on the flanks means Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold may not supply constant width for the Reds.

Stats [2018/19 EPL Season] Liverpool Man. City Passes 26,581 23,638 Touches 30,897 33,593 Shots 683 575 Tackles 610 518 Clean Sheets 21 20 Goals Scored 95 89 Goals Conceded 22 23

Three Duels to watch

Fabinho v Rodri

Two players who like to tackle and use the ball going forward will have to cross path in the centre of midfield. Fabinho makes about two successful tackles per game while Rodri achieves approximately three.

Naby Keita v Kevin De Bruyne

Keita has not hit the heights for Liverpool since his switch from Leipzig but he has done well in pre-season matches and will hope to cement his position in Klopp’s team. But he will have to rise up to the major challenge that the elusive De Bruyne will pose to him. The Belgian is like a new City recruit having suffered from various injuries last term.

Joe Gomez v Sergio Aguero

Gomez is also hoping to relegate Joel Matip to the bench and that will happen if he handles Aguero very well. The Argentine likes scoring in the big matches and will be up for whatever challenge the Reds come up with.

Manager’s Words

“We have to make sure we get a good start in the season, and that’s our main thing to think about. If we get a good start, then we build on it. If we don’t have a good start, then we have to change and build on that.” – Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool Manager

“We are trying to build it (success in Europe) and when you win the Premier League you get closer and that is the right process. But if I could sign up for something right now, it would be the Premier League. Definitely.” – Pep Guardiola, Manchester City Manager

Probable XI

Liverpool [4-3-3]: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, andy Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Keita; Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri, Roberto Firmino

Man. City [4-3-3]: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodrigo, Kevn De Bruyne, David Silva; Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero