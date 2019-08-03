Messi banned from international football for three months

Lionel Messi after the loss
Lionel Messi after the loss

FC Barcelona and Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, has been banned from international football for three months by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) following his claim the Copa America was corrupt.

The 32-year-old forward was sent off during Argentina’s 2-1 third-place play-off defeat of Chile and he later said the competition was fixed for hosts Brazil.

He has also been fined about N18 million (about 50,000 dollars or 41,121 pounds).

Messi has seven days to appeal the decision to suspend him, as well as the fine.

The ban means Messi will miss Argentina’s upcoming friendly matches against Chile, Mexico and Germany in September and October.

The ban will however not disrupt Argentina’s qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as the qualifiers begin in March.

After Argentina’s 2-0 semi-final defeat by hosts Brazil, the Argentine Football Association had complained about “serious and gross refereeing errors”.

Messi was shown a red card in the 37th minute against Chile, following a clash with Gary Medel, who was also dismissed.

“We don’t have to be part of this corruption,” Messi had said. “They have showed us a lack of respect throughout this tournament.

“Sadly, the corruption, the referees, they don’t allow people to enjoy football, they ruined it a bit.”

CONMEBOL had responded by saying accusations questioning the integrity of the Copa America were “unfounded” and “represent a lack of respect”.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.