Manchester United agree record deal to sign Maguire from Leicester

Harry Maguire [Photo: Daily Express]
Harry Maguire [Photo: Daily Express]

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Leicester City to sign centre-back Harry Maguire with a transfer fee of 80 million pounds (96.96 million dollars) agreed, reports on Friday indicate.

Should the deal go through, Maguire will become the most expensive defender in the world, surpassing the 75 million pounds Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk last year.

Maguire would also become the Old Trafford club’s second most expensive recruit after midfielder Paul Pogba who was signed for a then world-record 89 million pounds from Juventus in 2016.

Read also: Five Nigerian footballers who must make sensible transfer decisions

The 26-year-old England international, who signed a contract extension until 2023 with Leicester City in 2018, played 31 times in the league last season and also scored three goals.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers had said the 2015/2016 English Premier League (EPL) champions had rejected two bids last month for their defender.

He had said this was because they did not meet the valuation of the club.

“The club hasn’t changed its stance in terms of the valuation for the player,” Rodgers had said on Thursday.

“I’m obviously relaxed with it. It is what it is. The player has been first class with his attitude in his training.”

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.