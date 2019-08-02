Manchester United agree record deal to sign Maguire from Leicester

Related News

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Leicester City to sign centre-back Harry Maguire with a transfer fee of 80 million pounds (96.96 million dollars) agreed, reports on Friday indicate.

Should the deal go through, Maguire will become the most expensive defender in the world, surpassing the 75 million pounds Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk last year.

Maguire would also become the Old Trafford club’s second most expensive recruit after midfielder Paul Pogba who was signed for a then world-record 89 million pounds from Juventus in 2016.

The 26-year-old England international, who signed a contract extension until 2023 with Leicester City in 2018, played 31 times in the league last season and also scored three goals.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers had said the 2015/2016 English Premier League (EPL) champions had rejected two bids last month for their defender.

He had said this was because they did not meet the valuation of the club.

“The club hasn’t changed its stance in terms of the valuation for the player,” Rodgers had said on Thursday.

“I’m obviously relaxed with it. It is what it is. The player has been first class with his attitude in his training.”

(Reuters/NAN)