Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports signs Samuel Chukwueze

Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports signs Samuel Chukwueze. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sporting Company]
Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports signs Samuel Chukwueze. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sporting Company]

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports agency have confirmed that they have added Nigerian youngster, Samuel Chukwueze, to their roster after agreeing on terms with the player’s representatives, 10 Management.

The 20-year-old thus becomes the first Nigerian and second African player to be signed on by the sports management agency owned by the rap icon.

Chukwueze joins other big stars like Borussia Dortmund’s Axel Witsel, Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng and Manchester United duo, Romelu Lukaku and Eric Bailly, on the list of football stars associated with the brand.

Aside from football, Roc Nation sports houses stars in baseball, athletics, basketball, American football and boxing.

The Nigeria international had a breakthrough season in the Spanish LaLiga last season with Villarreal, scoring five goals in 26 games.

He also featured for the Super Eagles at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where he scored a goal in the quarter-final against South Africa and was equally voted as Man-of-the-Match in that crucial tie.

A few days ago, UEFA named the fast-rising Super Eagles winger among the top 50 young players to keep an eye on in the 2019/2020 season.

As was the case before the start of the 2018/2019 campaign, only one Nigerian youngster has been picked.

Explaining why Chukwueze is being tipped for success in the upcoming season, UEFA wrote on their official website: “Precocious winger with UEFA Europa League experience; the Nigeria Football Federation’s young player of the year for 2017/18.”

The list contains some eye-catching names such as Rhian Brewster (Liverpool), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Carel Eiting (Ajax), Gedson Fernandes (Benfica), Sean Longstaff (Newcastle) and William Saliba (Arsenal).

Chukwueze was one of the key players that helped Villarreal avoid relegation last term, netting five goals in 26 appearances in La Liga.

Heis currently on an extended holiday and yet to join his Villarreal teammates for pre-season training after his recent international commitments.

He will be hoping to be back in Javier Calleja’s team ahead of their league opener against Granada on August 17.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.