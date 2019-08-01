Transfer: Victor Osimhen completes Lille move

Related News

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has completed his move from Belgian club Sporting Charleroi to French side Lille Olympique Sporting Club.

Lille announced on Thursday that the 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract that would run into 2024.

After initially struggling at German club Wolfsburg, Osimhen hit top form in Belgium.

In his maiden season with Charleroi, Osimhen scored 20 goals in 36 games and he ended the season Charleroi’s top scorer.

The wonderful display by Osimhen saw him attract attention from all over Europe, with teams like AC Milan, Schalke 04, Arsenal and many many more jostling for his signature.

His form also led him into Nigeria’s 23-man squad for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Osimhen’s move to Lille is reported to be in the region of €12m plus €3m in bonuses.

The Nigerian youngster is expected to fill the shoes of Rafael Leão in LOSC’s squad as Portuguese is on the verge of completing a €35m move to AC Milan.

“Lille is a very good club that has a high-quality project and attracts players with great class, even more so than ever before in recent years,” Osimhen told his new club website as he was unveiled on Thursday.

In the past, former Super Eagles players Peter Osaze Odemwingie and Vincent Enyeama excelled with Lille and Osimhen will also be hoping to an instant hit at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

“Great Nigerian players have also played here. I want to commit myself to following in their footsteps.”

“I am therefore very happy to be here and to join this great club called Lille. I am still very young, I am learning and I think that this project suits me perfectly to continue to progress,” Osimhen said on Thursday as he completed what could be termed a dream move.