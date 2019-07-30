Nigerian players score across Europe

The European season has kicked off in some countries like Belgium where Vincent Kompany made a return to Anderlecht, this past weekend. His tenure as player/manager did not get off on a winning note.

However, this piece is about Nigerians who hit the back of the net.

Iheanacho out to prove a point

After the serious jolt of being left out of the 2019 AFCON Super Eagles’ squad, Kelechi Iheanacho seems to have hit the ground running ahead of the new season.

He scored his third goal in pre-season last Saturday when Leicester City travelled to face Rotherham United and bagged a 2-2 result. After the match, the official Foxes website wrote that the 22-year-old Nigerian had been impressive. “Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal scoring exploits were impressive.

“The 22-year-old was alert to his surroundings to collect the ball from Barnes and net the opener before also staying calm and collected later on to convert his second at Rotherham.”

Watch HERE.

U-23 striker scores on full debut

Little-known David Okereke signaled his intentions for the new season at his new club, Club Brugge, when he scored five minutes after the break to give his team the lead on the day off a rebound that he quickly pounced on.

He played 80 minutes before Siebe Schrijvers substituted him. The former Spezia striker will be hoping to score more than the 10 he did for the Serie B side last season.

Kalu gets his groove on

After the scare at the Nations Cup, where he was largely restricted to the bench, Samuel Kalu joined his Bordeaux teammates in the 3-1 loss to Galatasaray last Sunday.

Kalu came on in the 71st minute by coach Paulo Sousa and scored with his first touch on the ball – a towering header that reduced the deficit for his team.

Last season was an injury-plagued one for the 21-year-old winger as he participated in 21 Ligue 1 matches, scoring three goals.

