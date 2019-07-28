Aiteo Cup 2019: Nasarawa Amazons defeat Rivers Angels to win title

Related News

Nasarawa Amazons won their first Women Aiteo Cup title following a 5-4 penalty shootout win against defending champions Rivers Angels at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rivers Angels dominated possession in the women Aiteo Cup 2019 final, but were unable to find a way past a resolute Nasarawa Amazons defence.

Both teams battled to a goalless draw in regulation time with penalties needed to determine the winners of the contest.

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Tochukwu Oluehi, who replaced her international teammate, Chiamaka Nnadozie, on the dot of 90 minutes failed to make a save in the shootout.

Nasarawa Amazons scored all their five kicks, while River Angels converted four.

The winners of the 2019 women’s Aiteo Cup final pocketed N10 million as prize money, with the runners–up settling for N5 million. (NAN)