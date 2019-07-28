Kano Pillars emerge 2019 Federation Cup champions

Kano Pillars have finally ended their drought in the Federation Cup as they emerged champions of the 2019 edition on Sunday.

Sai Masu Gida, as they are fondly called, beat Niger Tornadoes 4-3 on penalties after both teams had played a barren draw in regulation period.

With the win, Kano Pillars will receive N25 million as prize money for winning the title while Niger Tornadoes are N10 million richer.

Earlier before the men’s final, Nasarawa Amazons dethroned Rivers Angels 4-3 on penalties to win the 2019 Women’s Auto Cup.

As expected, both teams started on a cautious note though Pillars had the upper hand in terms of the ball possession.

There were no real clear cut chances in the first half.

With the first half failing to produce any goals, there was some level of urgency at the start of the second half.

Pillars almost broke the deadlock four minutes into the second half but the free kick taken by captain Alli was a bit high.

Pillars continued piling the pressure on thier opponents but goalkeeper Mustapha Aliko was up and doing as his spectacular saves kept Tornadoes in the game.

Pillars almost found a way in the 72nd minute when substitute Yusuf Maigoro lobbed the ball over Tornadoes’ goalkeeper but the ball hit the cross bar before it was hurriedly cleared away.

With no goals from both teams, the game went into penalties and it was Pillars that had the last laugh, winning 4-3

The Sai Masu Gida boys have thus broken the 66-year jinx to win Aiteo Cup for the first time in the history of the club.

