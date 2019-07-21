Bale’s agent attacks Zidane amid exit talks

Related News

Jonathan Barnett, who represents Gareth Bale as his agent, has labeled Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane, ‘a disgrace’.

Barnett is livid that Zidane is acting unprofessionally in relation to the future of his client who looks destined for an exit from Santiago Bernabeau this summer.

Zidane confirmed that Bale is “very close to leaving” the club after leaving him out of the team for the International Champions Cup clash with Bayern Munich on Saturday.

“Bale did not play because he is very close to leaving,” Zidane said.

“We hope he leaves soon, it would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team.”

Barnett has taken exception to the Real Madrid coach’s frank assessment of the situation.

“Zidane is a disgrace to speak like that about someone who has done so much for Real,” Barnett told ESPN FC.

“If and when Gareth goes it will be because it is in the best interest of Gareth and nothing to do with Zidane pushing.”

Zidane has been very overt with his desire to ship out Bale from Real Madrid.

This is regardless of the Welshman’s contributions to Madrid’s unprecedented period of European success.

Advertisement

Bale among other notable feats scored decisive goals in two Champions League finals as Madrid won four out of five tournaments between 2014 and 2018, as well as a stunning winner in the 2014 Copa del Rey final – the last time Madrid won that competition.

The 2018 Champions League final brought Zidane his most recent piece of silverware, as Bale’s second-half double downed Liverpool.

The forward’s bicycle kick from Marcelo’s cross instantly became one of the tournament’s iconic goals, with many likening it Zidane’s own volleyed effort against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 final.

Bale’s heroics are now history as Real Madrid is looking at their new arrivals Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo Goes to take them to the next level.

Nothing suggests that Real Madrid are done with their transfer business as there are speculations they are still looking at the likes of Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen to further bolster their squad.