What I’ll do if Arsenal sign Zaha – Iwobi

Arsenal winger, Alex Iwobi, has stated that he may be forced to exit the club if it signs Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha.

The £80million-rated Crystal Palace winger is the Gunners’ No1 target before the transfer window closes on August 8.

Zaha’s signing may lead to Iwobi playing less regularly for the North London side.

The 23-year old, who fears sitting on the sidelines, spoke of his situation in an interview with The Sun newspaper in the UK.

“I am not one to chicken out. I have had it all over the years, being told I’m not good enough.

“So whenever the chance comes I always try and prove I should be starting. But it’s going to be difficult if Zaha comes. He will add more stress.”

“I am up for the fight but the only time I would consider leaving is if I am not playing as much as I would like to.

“Obviously, my joy is to play football and not just sit out. If it comes to that I would have no choice but to leave. But I would always put up a fight to play — that is what I have done all my life.”

Ivory Coast’s Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring their first goal (Photo: REUTERS)

“We have big stars already, so by adding another one I’ll just have to prove I can do better than them.”

“I am here today, so it didn’t affect me. Whenever someone tells me something negative I will just ignore it and try and prove to them that I am better than they think.”

“But I do play in a different position for Nigeria, as an attacking midfielder with a sense of freedom. I am more comfortable playing there.

“However, if I am told to play on the left or the right, or left-back — like I have sometimes — I will always do my best.”

“We went unbeaten for 22 games in all competitions last season and it’s that level of consistency we need.”

Arsenal’s head coach, Unai Emery, has said the club could still sign “three or four very expensive players” before the window is closed.

Zaha, 26, has informed Palace of his decision to leave the club. Barcelona’s Malcolm and Brazil’s Copa America winner, Everton Soares, have also been linked to Arsenal.

Both Zaha and Iwobi starred for their countries in the African Nations Cup that ended last Friday in Egypt. While Zaha could not help Cote d’ Ivoire to a medal, Iwobi starred as Nigeria’s Super Eagles won bronze at the competition.