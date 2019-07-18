Nigeria’s Amaju Pinnick no longer CAF Vice President

Related News

Nigeria’s Amaju Pinnick has been removed as the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).

The decision was reached as the continent’s football governing body held its Executive Committee meeting in Cairo on Thursday.

While no reasons were adduced for Mr Pinnick’s removal by CAF, a statement from the Nigeria Football Federation spokesperson, Ademola Olajire, stated that Mr Pinnick is exiting the top position because his tenure has expired.

Mr Pinnick became the 1st Vice President of CAF a little over a year ago when he stepped into the shoes of erstwhile President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi. The Ghanaian resigned from office in June after he was exposed for corruption.

“In line with Article 22(4) of the CAF Statutes, every two years when elections are held at the CAF Congress (as took place today), the CAF Executive Committee on the proposal of the CAF President, elects a 1st, 2nd and 3rd Vice President respectively from among its members.” Mr Olajire said.

“Significantly, the renewal of Amaju Pinnick’s tenure was not proposed by the CAF President because of fundamental differences on focus and direction.

“Pinnick accepted the decision of the President as it aligned with his own view having considered matters surrounding the administration of African Football which has dovetailed into the Nigerian Football space.

“He will, however, remain a bonafide member of the CAF Executive Committee to continue with his mandate as such,” Mr Olajire said.

The president of the DR Congo Football Association (Fecofa), Constant Omari, is now the new CAF 1st Vice President, while the President of the Moroccan Royal Football Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa, is now the 2nd Vice President and South Africa’s Danny Jordan is now the 3rd Vice President.

Mr Pinnick has congratulated the new vice presidents and has assured them of his support.

“It has however been an excellent opportunity to serve as the number two football administrator in the entire African continent and my commitment to the game is perpetual while my support for my colleagues in the Executive Committee remains steadfast. I congratulate Omari, Lekjaa, and Danny on the assumption of their new roles as 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Vice CAF Presidents respectively,” Mr Pinnick was quoted as saying in the official statement by the NFF.