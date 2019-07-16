Kick-off for Nigeria Football Women League, NWFL, postponed

Related News

The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) has postponed by one week the kick-off of the Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) abridged 2018/2019 season earlier scheduled for Wednesday.

Ayo Abdulrahman, Chief Operating Officer of the league disclosed this on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Abdulrahman noted that the postponement was necessary following the failure of five NWPL clubs to register for the season.

Defending champions Bayelsa Queens of Yenagoa, Dream Stars of Lagos, The Invincible Angels of Gboko, Heartland Queens of Owerri and Abia Angels are yet to register.

The NWFL scribe said the erring clubs were given until July 19 to complete their registration.

He said that clubs that failed to meet the deadline would be termed ineligible.

Mr Abdulrahman said the NWFL Secretariat would be forced to hold fresh draw and prepare new league fixtures for eligible clubs.

(NAN)