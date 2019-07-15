AFCON 2019: We deserve to score more against Nigeria — Algeria coach

Djamel Belmadi [Photo: YahooNews]
Djamel Belmadi [Photo: YahooNews]

While Nigerians are feeling terribly upset by the late goal that denied the Super Eagles a chance of getting to the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Algeria’s coach Djamel Belmadi feels Nigeria was lucky; losing just 2-1 to his team.

Speaking to journalists in Egypt after Sunday’s win, coach Belmadi claims his side ought to have scored more goals against the Super Eagles but he remains satisfied with the final outcome.

“The guys made an amazing first half. We deserved to score more,” the coach stated.

“In the second half, we had a difficult moment for around 15 minutes where we were under pressure.

“After the penalty, players showed great attitude, mental strength and come back, until the end. Fighting to score a goal was great for us,” he added.

The Super Eagles fought back from a goal deficit in the second half to hold Djamel Belmadi’s men to a 1-1 draw until injury time.

After four additional minutes in stoppage time, Riyad Mahrez rose to the occasion and scored a free-kick in the last minute of the game to break the hearts of Nigerians.

The Manchester City player also gave his thoughts on what he described a difficult game against the Super Eagles.

He said, “It was a very tough game today, (Sunday) especially when we were ahead and they equalised from the penalty.

“At the end, we had this freekick and we scored. We are very happy to be in the final of the AFCON because is something unbelievable.”

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

Sunday’s defeat dashed the Super Eagles’ hopes of claiming their fourth AFCON title, but, they will face Tunisia in Wednesday’s third-place encounter at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Algeria, on their part, who are making it to the final of the AFCON for the first time in 29 years, will be facing Senegal in Friday’s grand finale.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.