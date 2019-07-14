AFCON 2019: Senegal defeat Tunisia, qualify for final

Senegal on Sunday qualified for the final of the African Cup of Nations after a 1-0 defeat of Tunisia.
The semi-final match ended 0-0 after 90 minutes with both sides missing scoring chances.
The two teams also missed a penalty each in the second half of the encounter.
Senegal’s only goal came in the first half of extra time through a Dylan Bronn own goal after a poor clearance by the Tunisian goalkeeper.
The goal was enough to secure victory for the Senegalese who will play the inner between Nigeria and Algeria in the AFCON 2019 final.
More details later…
