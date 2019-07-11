AFCON 2019 : Tunisia defeat Madagascar, qualify for semi-final

Tunisia have ended the fairy tale run of Madagascar at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The Carthage Eagles thrashed the tournament debutants 3-0 to book a semi-final date with Senegal who edged out Benin Republic in their own quarter final tie.
Tunisia started out AFCON 2019 slowly getting just three draws in the group phase.
They dug deep to send Ghana packing in the Round of 16 before securing the big win over Madagascar.
Ferjani Sassi’s scruffy strike broke Madagascar’s resolve in the 52nd minute before his team mates Youssef Msakni and Naim Sliti sealed the win for the North Africans.
Tunisia have thus reached the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since the 2004 edition, when they won the tournament. They failed to qualify in their last five appearances in quarter-finals.
