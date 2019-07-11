U-17 World Cup: FIFA reveals Nigeria’s opponents

Photo Credit: Cafonline.com
Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets [Photo Credit: Cafonline.com]

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have been drawn in Group B of the 2019 FIFA Under-17 World Cup scheduled to hold in Brazil from October 26 to November 17.

The Eaglets who face Hungary in their opening match on October 26 also have Ecuador and Australia to contend with in the group stage.

Former Super Eagles full-back Celestine Babayaro was one of the two FIFA Legends and tournament veterans present at the draw ceremony, with Brazilian Sonny Anderson the other one.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the draw took place on Thursday at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland.

Hosts Brazil are in Group A with Canada, New Zealand and Angola, while Group C has Haiti, Korea Republic, France and Chile.

Group D has Senegal, the U.S., Japan and the Netherlands, Group E has Spain, Argentina, Cameroon and Tajikistan, while Group F has Italy, Paraguay, Mexico and Solomon Islands.

The tournament’s opening match will see Brazil taking on Canada in Brasilia on October 26.

(NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.