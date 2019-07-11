Nigeria 2 – 1 South Africa (Player Ratings): Chukwueze shines brightest

In the 14th meeting between Nigeria and South Africa, the three-time champions showed just why the team is called the Super Eagles. The final score, 2-1, flattered Bafana Bafana as the Nigerians were so superior, especially in the first half.
Gernot Rohr made two changes to the Eagles’ starting lineup and they both worked out perfectly whereas Bafana Bafana could not replicate the energy displayed when they sent out Egypt in the round of 16.
Here are the ratings of the Eagles:
|Name
|Mins.
|Performance
|Rating
|Daniel Akpeyi
|90
|Akpeyi cannot be cured of his jittery nature in goal for the Eagles and at the moment, every ball that beats his defenders somehow goes beyond him. Had no save to make on Wednesday.
|5/10
|Chidozie Awaziem
|90
|Rock solid performance from the makeshift right back.
|6.5/10
|William Troost-Ekong
|90
|Though Ekong scored the match-winning goal, the Udinese defender was shaky, especially with the ball at his feet. But he handled Lebo Mothiba very well. He needs to improve his distribution out of defence.
|6.5/10
|Kenneth Omeruo
|90
|The best defender for the Eagles so far in Egypt and was solid again against South Africa. Intelligent movement ensured he put out fires before they could turn into a blaze.
|7/10
|Jamilu Collins
|90
|Started a bit docile but grew into the game and offered good options offensively. Dealt very well with the trickery and pace of Percy Tau.
|6.5/10
|Wilfred Ndidi
|90
|Spiderman was at his best, hovering every loose ball and being in the right place as he dovetailed beautifully with Etebo. So influential, Rohr cannot think of a substitute for the Leicester man.
|7.5/10
|Oghenekaro Etebo
|90
|Etebo is fast turning into the veritable metronome of the Eagles with 92% pass accuracy. He would have capped an impressive performance if his free kick had gone in. Improving all the time.
|7.5/10
|Alex Iwobi
|90
|It was a better performance from the Arsenal man as he linked up well with his fellow midfielders and instigated attacks. His assist for Chukwueze’s goal was well worked.
|7/10
|Ahmed Musa ©
|81
|If only Musa could add finishing and consistency to his game, the winger would be among the world’s best but the final ball continues to let him down. Was direct and energetic against Bafana and could have had more.
|6.5/10
|Samuel Chukwueze
|90
|Was not really in the game, until he popped up to open his goal account in the Eagles. Took his goal very well and developed into Nigeria’s most dangerous player even though his all-around game continues to develop.
|8/10
|Odion Ighalo
|90
|It was an off day for the striker but he can be given that because of his antecedents. Did not move as much as was required and could not make the right decisions in the box.
|5/10
|Subs
|Moses Simon
|9
|Was involved in the goal as he won the corner and delivered the assist for Ekong’s winning goal
|6/10
|Leon Balogun
|3
|Brought on to kill time.
|N/A
|Manager
|Gernot Rohr
|The two changes he made to his starting 11 were spot on as both Chukwueze and Collins delivered outstanding performances to justify their inclusion. The German manager will be better served if he can recognise pressure on his team and make necessary adjustments.
|7/10