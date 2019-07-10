Buhari congratulates Eagles, eyes AFCON trophy

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles for another spectacular outing that has confirmed Nigeria’s progress to the ‘Next Level’ in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Egypt 2019.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Nigeria defeated South Africa on Wednesday night in the quarter-final of the AFCON 2019.

The Eagles won the match 2-1 with Samuel Chukwueze and William Troost-Ekong getting the foals for Nigeria.

“With a well-deserved victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, President Buhari believes, like millions of other sports-loving Nigerians, that the mission of having the trophy in our hands for the fourth time is almost accomplished for the high flying Eagles,” spokesperson Femi Adesina wrote on Wednesday night.

“The president urges the team and their handlers to remain focused, disciplined and scale the remaining two hurdles to glory.

“He affirms that the crop of players in the national football team represent the resilient and indomitable Nigerian spirit, which must be reflected in all other areas of national life.

“President Buhari assures the players that Nigerians are praying for them to fly higher and get to the peak of the tournament, knowing that the taste of victory is sweet and what they have achieved so far is pleasing to Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious or political inclination.”

