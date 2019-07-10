AFCON 2019: Senegal beat Benin to qualify for semi-final

Related News

The Teranga Lions of Senegal have roared into the semi-final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations after they beat Benin Republic 1-0 on Wednesday in the first quarter-final duel.

Sadio Mane and Idrissa Gueye linked up to provide the only goal that decided the outcome of Wednesday’s tie.

This was the first encounter between Senegal and Benin in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Though many had rightly predicted that the Lions would win, it was yet another hard-earned victory by Mane and his teammates.

Senegal also escaped with a slender victory against Uganda in the last 16; beating the Cranes by a lone goal.

Wednesday’s quarter-final clash was not without some nervy moments as Mane was denied a goal by VAR in the first use of the technology in the tournament.

The Liverpool star also had an attempt kept off the line by Emmanuel Imorou.

There was also a red card in the game as Verdon was given the marching orders for bringing down Gueye in the 82nd minute as Benin’s first quarter-final appearance ended in defeat.

Senegal will next face the winner between Tunisia and Madagascar.

This is the third time Senegal is making it to AFCON semi-final.