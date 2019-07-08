AFCON 2019: Tunisia beat Ghana to quarter-final ticket

Related News

Tunisia have picked the last quarter-final ticket at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations after they beat Ghana 5-4 on penalties on Monday night. Both sides had played a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.

The Black Stars had enjoyed dominance over the Carthage Eagles for over 50 years; winning the last six AFCON games between them. But Tunisia broke that jinx in Monday’s Round of 16 tie that went to the wire.

Substitute goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha was the hero, coming on for the shootout and saving Caleb Ekuban’s penalty.

Tunisia could have won the tie within 90 minutes, but substitute Rami Bedoui headed into his own net in injury time, with his first touch.

They had led in Ismailia through Taha Yassine Khenissi’s goal from Wajdi Kechrida’s cross.

Leeds striker Ekuban was the only player to fail with his kick in the shootout, with Ferjani Sassi scoring the winning kick.

Tunisia, who last won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2004, now face surprise package Madagascar, ranked 108th in the world, on Thursday.