AFCON: Zaha fires Cote d’Ivoire into quarter final

Cote d’Ivoire are through to the quarter-final stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following their 1-0 win over regional rivals Mali on Monday.
A 76th minute Wilfred Zaha goal ensured that the Elephants booked a date against Algeria in the final eight.
Both Mali and Cote d’Ivoire are jointly ranked 62nd in the world but the two teams enjoyed differing fortunes on their way to the knockout stages.
Mali emerged top of Group E with two victories and a draw while the Ivorians finished Group D in second place behind Morocco following two wins.
It was the Mali Eagles that dominated Monday’s Round of 16 clash but they failed to make their dominance count missing chance after chance.
In the end, they paid dearly for their profligacy as Zaha made the difference for the Ivorians; scoring the winning goal in the 76th minute
With this, Mali have now failed to win any of their last five meetings with the Ivorians.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES. Twitter: @tundeyeludini
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.