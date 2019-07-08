Tanzania sack Emmanuel Amuneke

Coach Emmanuel Amuneke (Photo: Pulse.ng)
Emmanuel Amuneke (Photo: Pulse.ng)

More managerial casualties are emerging from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament taking place in Egypt.

The latest is Nigeria’s Emmanuel Amuneke who has been relieved of his position as head coach of the Tanzania national football team.

Amuneke lost his job following the poor performance of the Taifa Stars in the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

The East Africans were eliminated in the group stage of the biennial tournament having lost all their three games.

Tanzania lost 0-2 to Senegal, 2-3 to Kenya and 0-3 to Algeria to finish at the base of Group C with zero points.

On the back of the poor performances, Tanzania’s governing body decided to part ways with Amuneke, a former Nigeria international and Barcelona winger.

“The Tanzania Football Association (TFF) and the national team coach, Emmanuel Amunike, have reached a joint agreement to terminate the contract between us,” read a statement on the TFF website.

“TFF will announce the TAN coach who will lead the national team for Chan matches.

“TAN coaches will be announced after the Emergency Committee meeting on July 11, 2019.”

Amuneke helped Taifa Stars qualify for Afcon for the first time in 39 years but it was not enough to make him stay on.

The Nigeria tactician will be the second casualty of the Africa Cup of nations after Egypt terminated the contract of Javier Aguirre.

Also, over the weekend, Uganda announced that they have parted ways with their French coach.

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.