Tanzania sack Emmanuel Amuneke

More managerial casualties are emerging from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament taking place in Egypt.

The latest is Nigeria’s Emmanuel Amuneke who has been relieved of his position as head coach of the Tanzania national football team.

Amuneke lost his job following the poor performance of the Taifa Stars in the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

The East Africans were eliminated in the group stage of the biennial tournament having lost all their three games.

Tanzania lost 0-2 to Senegal, 2-3 to Kenya and 0-3 to Algeria to finish at the base of Group C with zero points.

On the back of the poor performances, Tanzania’s governing body decided to part ways with Amuneke, a former Nigeria international and Barcelona winger.

“The Tanzania Football Association (TFF) and the national team coach, Emmanuel Amunike, have reached a joint agreement to terminate the contract between us,” read a statement on the TFF website.

“TFF will announce the TAN coach who will lead the national team for Chan matches.

“TAN coaches will be announced after the Emergency Committee meeting on July 11, 2019.”

Amuneke helped Taifa Stars qualify for Afcon for the first time in 39 years but it was not enough to make him stay on.

The Nigeria tactician will be the second casualty of the Africa Cup of nations after Egypt terminated the contract of Javier Aguirre.

Also, over the weekend, Uganda announced that they have parted ways with their French coach.