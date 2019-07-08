FIFA Women’s World Cup: Oshoala nominated for Goal of the Tournament

Asisat Oshoala, Super Falcons forward [Photo: FIFA]
The goal scored by Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala against the Korea Republic at the just concluded 2019 FIFA Women World Cup in France, has been nominated as a contender for the Goal of the Tournament.

Though the Super Falcons had a disappointing outing at the World Cup, their victory against the Koreans was no doubt their brightest moment at the competition.

World football governing body, FIFA, on Monday listed out the best 10 goals of France 2019 and Oshoala’s goal, which was Nigeria’s second against Korea Republic, made the cut.

Oshoala was the only goal scorer for Nigeria at the World Cup as the other goal credited to the Super Falcons was an own goal from a Korean defender.

Oshoala’s goal will contend against those scored by Japan’s Yui Hasenegawa, France’s Amadine Henry, Sweden’s Sofia Jakobsen, USA’s Alex Morgan, England’s Lucy Bronze, Brazil’s Critiane, Italy’s Aurora Galli, Netherlands Back Gronen, and Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout.

As stated by FIFA, fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite goal of the tournament till Wednesday, July 17.

This is the third consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup in which football fans have been able to vote for the Goal of the Tournament.

The award has previously been dominated by the USA. Abby Wambach’s powerful header was selected at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Germany 2011.

Carli Lloyds scooped the accolade four years later at Canada 2015 for a spectacular strike from her own half in the final against Japan.

At the men’s World Cup last year in Russia, another Nigerian Ahmed Musa also a got a nomination for the Goal of the tournament.

However, Benjamin Pavard’s strike for France against Argentina was chosen as the best.

PHOTO CREDIT: FIFA

