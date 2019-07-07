USA win FIFA Women’s World Cup

The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) have successfully defended the FIFA Women’s Cup they won in 2015 following their 2-0 defeat of the Netherlands on Sunday.

This is a record fourth world title for the American women who were simply unstoppable all through the tournament staged in France; although the final match proved most difficult.

The USWNT were also champions in 1991 and 1999.

Throughout this World Cup, the USWNT, who are ranked number one in the world, had a lead going into halftime of every match they played.

They had never been held scoreless in the first half but It took an hour of game time before Megan Rapinoe broke the scoreless tie for the U.S. from the penalty spot in Sunday’s final

Rose Lavelle’s goal in the 69th minute completed a record-setting haul for the U.S. women, as it was their 26th goal of the competition.

No other side has ever scored more at a Women’s World Cup – surpassing the 1991 USWNT as well as Germany’s 2003 side, which both had 25 en route to a title.

Despite the loss, the Dutch Ladies will be proud of themselves as this just their second appearance in the Women’s World Cup.

In 2015, they were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Japan – which was, in turn, beaten by the U.S. in the 2015 final.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons also featured in the 2019 Women’s World Cup but they crashed out in the Round of 16

2019 FIFA World Cup Awards

Golden Boot Award: Megan Rapinoe (USA)

Silver Boot Award: Alex Morgan (USA)

Golden Glove Award: Sari van Veenendaal (NED)

Golden Ball Award: Megan Rapinoe (USA)

Silver Ball: Lucy Bronze (ENG)

Bronze Ball Award: Rose Lavelle (USA)

