AFCON 2019: South Africa knock out Egypt, to face Nigeria

Egypt Vs. South Africa [Photo: CAF]
Egypt Vs. South Africa [Photo: CAF]

The host of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt, have crashed out of the tournament.

The Pharaohs were left stunned as Thembinkosi Lorch’s late strike silenced the home fans giving South Africa a 1-0 victory.

Having barely scraped through the group stage as one of the best losers, virtually no one gave Bafana Bafana a chance against Mohamed Salah and teammates.

However, late into the game played in front over 50,000 Egyptian fans, South Africa did the unexpected as a well-worked move saw Lebo Mothiba stride into space and square the ball for Lorch, who kept his composure to side-foot past El-Shenawy and send his side into the last eight.

South Africa will face Nigeria in last eight after the Super Eagles earlier saw off Cameroon 3-2 in a five-goal thriller.

