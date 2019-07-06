AFCON 2019: Buhari speaks on Super Eagles’ victory over Cameroon

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to Nigeria’s Super Eagles victory over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon Saturday evening.

The Super Eagles had in the entertaining encounter defeated Cameroon 3-2 to zoom into Afcon 2019 quarter final.

Reacting to the victory, President Buhari’s office said in a statement emailed to PREMIUM TIMES, “President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the Super Eagles of Nigeria for making progress in the African Cup of Nations Egypt 2019, after a delightful win over Cameroonian football team.

“President Buhari recognises the hardwork, team spirit and sportsmanship the boys have exhibited in the tournament, which are good signs for a team destined to excel.

“With yet more hurdles to scale before lifting the diadem, the President urges the team and their handlers to remain focused and determined, assuring them of the fervent prayers and support of all Nigerians.”