Sweden pounce on sloppy England to clinch third-place at Women’s World Cup

Sweden benefited from poor defending and the video assistant referee (VAR) to beat England 2-1 in the FIFA Women’s World Cup third-place playoff match on Saturday.
Early goals from Kosovare Asllani and Sofia Jakobsson were enough to see off Phil Neville’s side.
They pulled one back through Fran Kirby and had an Ellen White equaliser ruled out for handball.
Winger Karen Carney came on for Nikita Parris in the 74th minute to make her final appearance in an England shirt having announced on Friday she would retire after the match.
However, she was unable to help her team claim a second successive third-place finish at the World Cup.
(Reuters/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.