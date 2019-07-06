Sweden pounce on sloppy England to clinch third-place at Women’s World Cup

Related News

Sweden benefited from poor defending and the video assistant referee (VAR) to beat England 2-1 in the FIFA Women’s World Cup third-place playoff match on Saturday.

Early goals from Kosovare Asllani and Sofia Jakobsson were enough to see off Phil Neville’s side.

They pulled one back through Fran Kirby and had an Ellen White equaliser ruled out for handball.

Winger Karen Carney came on for Nikita Parris in the 74th minute to make her final appearance in an England shirt having announced on Friday she would retire after the match.

However, she was unable to help her team claim a second successive third-place finish at the World Cup.

(Reuters/NAN)