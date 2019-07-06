Nigeria beat Cameroon in five-goal thriller, qualify for AFCON quarter-final

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the quarter-final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Coach Gernot Rohr’s men dug deep to beat their fierce rivals Cameroon 3-2 to book their place in the last eight.
Odion Ighalo scored two goals while Alex Iwobi scored what turned out to be the winning goal.
The Super Eagles will face whoever wins the tie between Egypt and South Africa in the quarter final..
More to follow..
Tunde Eludini
