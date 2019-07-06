Nigeria beat Cameroon in five-goal thriller, qualify for AFCON quarter-final

Nigeria vs Cameroon [Photo: Goal.com]
Nigeria vs Cameroon [Photo: Goal.com]

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the quarter-final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Coach Gernot Rohr’s men dug deep to beat their fierce rivals Cameroon 3-2 to book their place in the last eight.

Odion Ighalo scored two goals while Alex Iwobi scored what turned out to be the winning goal.

The Super Eagles will face whoever wins the tie between Egypt and South Africa in the quarter final..

More to follow..

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.