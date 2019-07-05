AFCON 2019: Eagles cannot allow the Lions to score first

Gernot Rohr was appointed as the Super Eagles manager in August 2016.

Since the Nigeria Football Federation [NFF] president, Amaju Pinnick, unveiled the former Bayern Munich defender to Nigerians, Rohr has masterminded 31 matches – both recognised by FIFA and unsanctioned.

He has won 16, drawn seven, and lost eight matches – a 51.61 per cent win percentage. But, one recurring decimal [malaise] in all eight losses is the fact that the Eagles conceded the first goal in all these encounters.

Another beguiling statistic would be that the Eagles, under Rohr, have not lost any game by more than two goals. So a quick extrapolation would be that if Rohr’s Eagles score twice, they will not lose most matches.

But, the Super Eagles are not scoring enough goals, a statistic that could eventually truncate whatever lofty ambitions they have of Egypt 2019.

“We’re not creating chances,” said former Super Eagles attacker, Raphael Chukwu-Ndukwe to Brila FM. He could have been speaking the minds of most Nigerian football fans.

Matches PlayedShots on TargetShots FacedCorner kicksGoals ScoredGoals Conceded
38121922

In the three matches played in Egypt, the Eagles have scored twice from a total of just eight shots on target while the goalkeepers – Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa – have made 12 saves from their group opponents.

In comparison, the Madagascans scored twice from their three shots on target.

The team captain, Mikel Obi, explained in a post-match interview after the 2-0 loss to Madagascar that the Eagles, “haven’t really found our way to play – we haven’t played well but we have won two games.”

As the team prepares for its Round of 16 encounter against either of Ghana, Benin, or Guinea-Bissau from Group F, there is the palpable fear that this team, coached by Rohr, cannot come back from a set back because of the antecedents.

The only match the Eagles have not lost after conceding the first goal was a friendly against Senegal in March 2017. Moussa Sow opened the scoring for the Senegalese and Kelechi Iheanacho equalised through a penalty kick, seven minutes from time.

Champions are known to have the ability to stage fight-backs and the best of Eagles’ history is replete for famous comebacks – a quality Rohr’s Eagles must show again in Egypt.

