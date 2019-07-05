4 Matches to Watch | Eagles seek flight against Lions as Peru hope to upset Brazil

Cameroon v Nigeria @Alexandria Stadium @5pm on July 6
The Indomitable Lions and the Super Eagles of Nigeria are yet to show their pedigree of a combined eight titles in Egypt. Their round of 16 clash on Saturday could be the spark needed to go on a winning run for the rest of the tournament.
Cameroon and Nigeria both scored twice in the group stage but while the Lions did not concede, the Eagles conceded twice. This might just be a match where the first scorer wins the game.
Current Form: Cameroon [D-D-W-D-W]; Nigeria [L-W-W-L-D]
Head to head
04/09/17 WQA Cameroon 1 – 1 Nigeria
01/09/17 WQA Nigeria 4 – 0 Cameroon
11/10/15 FRI Nigeria 3 – 0 Cameroon
08/02/04 ACO Cameroon 1 – 2 Nigeria
13/02/00 ACO Nigeria 2 – 2 Cameroon
Prediction: Cameroon 1-3 Nigeria
Brazil v Peru @Macarana Stadium @9pm on July 7
Brazil’s Selecao are yet to concede and will believe they can end the Copa without conceding when they confront Peru in the final – a team they vanquished 5-0 in the first round.
But, finals are a different kettle of fish as Alex Sandro, expected to start at left back, alluded to.
”There are no favourites in a final. Anything can happen in a final,” Sandro told AP. The Brazilians have scored 10 goals without conceding while La Blanquirroja have improved steadily and have shown their improvement by knocking out both Uruguay in the quarters and knocking three goals past Chile in the semis. Emboldened with a first final in 36 years, Peru, led by Paolo Guerrero want to spring a huge surprise.
Current Form: Brazil [W-W-W-D-W]; Peru [W-W-L-W-D]
Head to head
22/06/19 COA Peru 0 – 5 Brazil
16/11/16 WQS Peru 0 – 2 Brazil
13/06/16 COA Brazil 0 – 1 Peru
18/11/15 WQS Brazil 3 – 0 Peru
14/06/15 COA Brazil 2 – 1 Peru
Prediction: Brazil 3-1 Peru
Mali v Cote d’Ivoire @New Suez Stadium @5pm on July 8
This is another West African derby – one that could turn into a classic.
The rivalry between these two countries started in 1965 and the Elephants have had more chances to trample over the Eagles – winning 18 of their 30 confrontations and losing only three.
The Eagles showed impressive nous to top group E ahead of Angola, Tunisia, and Mauritania scoring six goals in the three matches.
Though the Elephants have scored five times, the manager, Ibrahim Kamara and his countrymen are yet to see the better of their two attacking jewels – Nicholas Pepe and Wilfried Zaha. If they come to life on Sunday, the Elephants have a greater chance of getting a victory.
Current Form: Mali [W-D-W-L-D]; Cote d’Ivoire [W-L-W-W-L]
Head to head
06/10/17 WQA Mali 0 – 0 Cote d’Ivoire
08/10/16 WQA Cote d’Ivoire 3 – 1 Mali
04/02/16 ANC Mali 1 – 0 Cote d’Ivoire
24/01/15 ACO Cote d’Ivoire 1 – 1 Mali
08/02/12 ACO Mali 0 – 1 Cote d’Ivoire
Prediction: Mali 0-2 Cote d’Ivoire
Ghana v Tunisia @Ismailia Stadium @8pm on July 8
The Black Stars of Ghana have been semi-finalists in the last six Nations Cup tournaments, with their last triumph in 1982.
Their opponents, the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia can be classified as African football heavyweights even though they have just a sole title to their name.
Ghana topped their group, courtesy of goals scored with the Ayew brothers leading the line while Tunisia limped through with three consecutive draws, scoring twice and conceding twice.
Who will blink first?’
Current Form: Ghana [W-D-D-D-W]; Tunisia [D-D-D-W-W]
Head to head
13/01/13 FRI Ghana 4 – 2 Tunisia
05/02/12 ACO Ghana 2 – 1 Tunisia
19/11/08 FRI Ghana 0 – 0 Tunisia
15/01/06 FRI Tunisia 2 – 0 Ghana
09/02/98 ACO Ghana 2 – 0 Tunisia
Prediction: Ghana 2-1 Tunisia