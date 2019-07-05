4 Matches to Watch | Eagles seek flight against Lions as Peru hope to upset Brazil

Related News

Cameroon v Nigeria @Alexandria Stadium @5pm on July 6

The Indomitable Lions and the Super Eagles of Nigeria are yet to show their pedigree of a combined eight titles in Egypt. Their round of 16 clash on Saturday could be the spark needed to go on a winning run for the rest of the tournament.

Cameroon and Nigeria both scored twice in the group stage but while the Lions did not concede, the Eagles conceded twice. This might just be a match where the first scorer wins the game.

Current Form: Cameroon [D-D-W-D-W]; Nigeria [L-W-W-L-D]

Head to head

04/09/17 WQA Cameroon 1 – 1 Nigeria

01/09/17 WQA Nigeria 4 – 0 Cameroon

11/10/15 FRI Nigeria 3 – 0 Cameroon

08/02/04 ACO Cameroon 1 – 2 Nigeria

13/02/00 ACO Nigeria 2 – 2 Cameroon

Prediction: Cameroon 1-3 Nigeria

Brazil v Peru @Macarana Stadium @9pm on July 7

Brazil’s Selecao are yet to concede and will believe they can end the Copa without conceding when they confront Peru in the final – a team they vanquished 5-0 in the first round.

But, finals are a different kettle of fish as Alex Sandro, expected to start at left back, alluded to.

”There are no favourites in a final. Anything can happen in a final,” Sandro told AP. The Brazilians have scored 10 goals without conceding while La Blanquirroja have improved steadily and have shown their improvement by knocking out both Uruguay in the quarters and knocking three goals past Chile in the semis. Emboldened with a first final in 36 years, Peru, led by Paolo Guerrero want to spring a huge surprise.

Current Form: Brazil [W-W-W-D-W]; Peru [W-W-L-W-D]

Head to head

22/06/19 COA Peru 0 – 5 Brazil

16/11/16 WQS Peru 0 – 2 Brazil

13/06/16 COA Brazil 0 – 1 Peru

18/11/15 WQS Brazil 3 – 0 Peru

14/06/15 COA Brazil 2 – 1 Peru

Prediction: Brazil 3-1 Peru

Mali v Cote d’Ivoire @New Suez Stadium @5pm on July 8

This is another West African derby – one that could turn into a classic.

The rivalry between these two countries started in 1965 and the Elephants have had more chances to trample over the Eagles – winning 18 of their 30 confrontations and losing only three.

The Eagles showed impressive nous to top group E ahead of Angola, Tunisia, and Mauritania scoring six goals in the three matches.

Though the Elephants have scored five times, the manager, Ibrahim Kamara and his countrymen are yet to see the better of their two attacking jewels – Nicholas Pepe and Wilfried Zaha. If they come to life on Sunday, the Elephants have a greater chance of getting a victory.

Current Form: Mali [W-D-W-L-D]; Cote d’Ivoire [W-L-W-W-L]

Head to head

06/10/17 WQA Mali 0 – 0 Cote d’Ivoire

08/10/16 WQA Cote d’Ivoire 3 – 1 Mali

04/02/16 ANC Mali 1 – 0 Cote d’Ivoire

24/01/15 ACO Cote d’Ivoire 1 – 1 Mali

08/02/12 ACO Mali 0 – 1 Cote d’Ivoire

Prediction: Mali 0-2 Cote d’Ivoire

Ghana v Tunisia @Ismailia Stadium @8pm on July 8

The Black Stars of Ghana have been semi-finalists in the last six Nations Cup tournaments, with their last triumph in 1982.

Their opponents, the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia can be classified as African football heavyweights even though they have just a sole title to their name.

Ghana topped their group, courtesy of goals scored with the Ayew brothers leading the line while Tunisia limped through with three consecutive draws, scoring twice and conceding twice.

Who will blink first?’

Current Form: Ghana [W-D-D-D-W]; Tunisia [D-D-D-W-W]

Head to head

13/01/13 FRI Ghana 4 – 2 Tunisia

05/02/12 ACO Ghana 2 – 1 Tunisia

19/11/08 FRI Ghana 0 – 0 Tunisia

15/01/06 FRI Tunisia 2 – 0 Ghana

09/02/98 ACO Ghana 2 – 0 Tunisia

Prediction: Ghana 2-1 Tunisia