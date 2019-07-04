Chelsea confirm Frank Lampard as new manager

Related News

Frank Lampard has been confirmed as the new head coach for Premier League side Chelsea.

The Blues made the confirmation on Thursday via a statement on their Website. They announced Lampard as the replacement for erstwhile manager Maurizio Sarri who has since returned to Italy to join Juventus.

”One of the greatest players in our history during his long and illustrious career, Lampard returns to Stamford Bridge having signed a three-year contract,” Chelsea said on their website.

On his part, 41-year-old Lampard said: ‘I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach. Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead. I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “It gives us great pleasure to welcome Frank back to Chelsea as head coach. Frank possesses fantastic knowledge and understanding of the club and last season, he demonstrated he is one of the most talented young coaches in the game.

“After 13 years with us as a player, where he became a club legend and our record goalscorer, we believe this is the perfect time for him to return and are delighted he has done so. We will do everything we can to ensure he has all the support required to be a huge success.”

Lampard was the former coach of championship side Derby county who he almost helped gain promotion back to the Premier League but failed in the playoffs.