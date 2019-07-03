Netherlands defeat Sweden to reach World Cup Semi-final

Related News

The Netherlands on Wednesday defeated Sweden 1-0 to qualify for the Women’s World Cup final.

The 90 minutes of the encounter ended 0-0 with both sides unable to convert their chances.

The only goal of the match was scored in the first half of extra time by Jackie Groenen.

Although the Swedes fought back hard in the second half of extra time, they could not equalise against the European champions.

With the victory, the Dutch side will now face the reigning world champions, USA, in the final of the World Cup.

This is the first time the Netherlands women team will qualify for a World Cup final.