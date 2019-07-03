Netherlands defeat Sweden to reach World Cup Semi-final

The Netherlands on Wednesday defeated Sweden 1-0 to qualify for the Women’s World Cup final.
The 90 minutes of the encounter ended 0-0 with both sides unable to convert their chances.
The only goal of the match was scored in the first half of extra time by Jackie Groenen.
Although the Swedes fought back hard in the second half of extra time, they could not equalise against the European champions.
With the victory, the Dutch side will now face the reigning world champions, USA, in the final of the World Cup.
This is the first time the Netherlands women team will qualify for a World Cup final.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.