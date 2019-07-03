AFCON 2019: CAF shuns Nigerian players for Group Stage Best XI

Super eagles [PHOTO CREDIT: NFF twitter handle]
Super eagles [PHOTO CREDIT: NFF twitter handle]

No player from the Nigerian national team made it into the crack squad labelled Best XI released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday.

The players according to CAF were selected based on their performance in the group stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Tournament host Egypt have the highest representation in the Best XI from the group stage as they have four of their players in the squad.

The Pharaoh’s goalkeeper, Mohamed al-Shenawy, as well as defenders, Ahmed Hegazi and Ahmed Elmohamady, and forward Mohamed Salah are all in the mix.

Sadio Mane (Senegal), Jordan Ayew (Ghana) and Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) are some of the big names also selected.

Ashraf Hakimi (Morocco), Yaya Banana (Cameroon) Ismail Bennacer (Algeria) and Andriamirado Andrianarimanana (Madagascar) complete the Best XI list.

Eight other players across six countries were also selected as substitutes.

Twenty-four countries with 552 registered players are taking part in the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

