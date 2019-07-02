AFCON 2019: Tanzania will keep coach Amunike — FA Director

Related News

Ammy Ninje, the Technical Director of Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), says Emmanuel Amuneke will be retained as the coach of that country’s national team.

Tanzania, staging a come back after 39 years absence from the competition, lost all matches in Group C to Algeria, Senegal and Kenya to crash out of the 2019 African Cup of Nations tournament.

Ninje told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Cairo, Egypt, that Amuneke would be retained to continue with the good work he started.

“Coach Amunike has done a fantastic job. It was not easy because he transformed our football. After 39 years, he came in and changed things and always, when you change things, you change people`s mentality.

“It takes time. We will take care of him and keep him here to continue with the good work,” he said.

Ninje said the tournament afforded Tanzania the experience to learn football at the highest level.

“So, I hope if we qualify for the next AFCON tournament, we will do better,” he said.

The technical director said that the team would go back and evaluate its performance and put an action plan for improvement.

“We have learnt that when you play at international level like AFCON, you have to be ruthless, when you get the opportunity use it, and adopt a disciplined approach when you don’t have the ball,” he said.

According to him, the team will be evaluated and younger players will be encouraged to continue in the building of a new national team.

“For some players who have been in the national team for a while, this may be their last outing.

“In modern football, you need youth, energy and tenacity. So, we will evaluate our squad and give a lot of young players the opportunity to shine for the future. But time will tell what will be the fate of the old players,” he said. (NAN)