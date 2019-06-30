Five things Super Eagles must do to defeat Madagascar

Related News

The Super Eagles won their first two games at the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations without conceding a goal.

So far, the national team boss, Gernot Rohr, has called on 17 players out of the 23-man squad. This means only four outfield players are yet to see action – John Ogu, Victor Osimhen, Henry Onyekuru, and the injured Jamilu Collins. Some of these should get their chance against Madagascar on Sunday.

The Eagles, thus, have a deep squad who can all be useful in the seven-match run to the final.

Rohr in the post-match interview after the 1-0 victory over Guinea said he was ‘pleased’ with his players’ performance.

“It was a good performance from the team today. We played really well though it was a tough game from Guinea. I am happy we could deal with the danger they posed.”

True, the Eagles were comfortable for large periods against Guinea, but they must be better than they were last Wednesday to have any hope of lifting a fourth AFCON title.

Here are five things they can improve to defeat Madagascar and secure top spot in their group.

Make quicker and better decisions on the ball

Many of the Eagles’ players had inadequate control of the ball during the game against Guinea. Frequently, a simple control followed by a decisive action was lacking. Alex Iwobi was the guiltiest of this as he spurned easy goal scoring chances because he wanted one more touch than necessary.

Increase the accuracy of the diagonal pass

Against teams that play the low block, the diagonal pass from one side of the pitch to the other, quickly, often provides the best avenue for unlocking these tight defences. With a very swift Ahmed Musa, the Eagles did not get their man on the ball often though he continually proved dangerous every time he was in a 1-v-1 scenario.

Midfielders must increase their runs beyond the forwards

One reason for the Super Eagles finding it hard to breach massed defences could be because the midfielders do not see the need to sometimes get beyond the attackers. Only Wilfred Ndidi could foray forward into the Guinean box on Wednesday and that was in the second half. The likes of Oghenekaro Etebo and Alex Iwobi must make runs beyond their attackers to create more avenues to score and increase the potency of the team.

Play more as a team

Odion Ighalo must have had a brain freeze at the 33rd minute against Guinea when, instead of squaring the ball for Ahmed Musa, who was totally free and could have had a tap-in, he elected to shoot but could not force the goalkeeper into any save of sorts.

The attack was the worst culprit in not playing together to conquer while the defenders were so compact that they successfully nullified the Syli Stars, especially in the second half.

Bury majority of scoring chances created

Against Guinea last Wednesday, the Super Eagles should have been home and dry in the first five minutes of the encounter. Iwobi should have scored when he found space in the Guinean box just as Odion Ighalo should have poached a goal but wanted to control, where a one-time shot should have sufficed.

The goalscorer against Guinea, Kenneth Omeruo, said he believes the victory over their ‘strong’ West African neighbour bodes well for the team’s future in Egypt though the Eagles must improve their play and decisions to land the ultimate prize.

A way to show they have learned from their first two matches is to show same on Sunday when they face off against Madagascar at the Alexandria Stadium.