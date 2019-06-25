AFCON 2019: Mali record biggest win so far

The Eagles of Mali gave fans a lot to cheer on Monday night as they raked in four goals against debutants Mauritania at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

While the Mali team were over the moon with their 4-1 win, the biggest so far at the 2019 Afcon, it was a harsh dose of reality for debutants Mauritania who were playing their first game ever, at the tournament.

Hitherto seen as one of the weakest African football nations, Mauritania were able to hold Mali until the 37th minute before Captain Abdoulay Diaby, with a 20-yard rocket, fired the ball into the top corner, to put the West Africans in front.

Moussa Marega, from the penalty spot, doubled Mali’s lead before half-time after goalkeeper Brahim Souleymane committed a foul as he attempted to make amends for a shot he spilled.

Adama ‘Noss’ Traore smacked in a third with a sweet low drive 10 minutes after half-time, but Mauritania pulled a goal back when Hacen calmly dispatched a penalty after Mamadou Fofana impeded Ismael Diakite.

Any hopes of a Mauritania fight back were effectively extinguished when substitute Adama Traore, who had earlier replaced his namesake, curled a marvellous strike beyond a helpless Souleymane.

With the victory, the Mali team are dictating the pace in Group E where Tunisia and Angola played a 1-1 draw also on Monday.

Before this big win by Mali, no team has scored more than two goals in a match.

In the other game played on Monday, the Elephants of Cote d’ Ivoire pipped South Africa 1-0.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.