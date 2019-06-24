AFCON 2019: Cameroon striker ruled out with heart problem

Joel Tagueu, a Cameron football player
Joel Tagueu [Photo: Goal.com]

Defending champions Cameroon have been dealt a big blow barely 24 hours before they start their title defence at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egpyt.

The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) via their official Twitter handle on Monday announced that one of the 23 players selected for the 2019 Afcon tournament, Joel Tagueu, has been diagnosed with a heart problem and has been ruled out of the competition.

“The team doctor, Pr. William Ngatchou detected implantation of a coronary artery anomaly, suspected in Qatar confirmed in Egypt, with a non-zero risk of sudden death in the field “, Lucresse Medou Njemba, the Team Media Officer of the Lions said.

Expectedly, this news has been greeted with a lot of sadness in the camp of the Indomitable Lions.

Cameroon staff and players, reportedly, could not hold back their tears as Tagueu who plays his club football in Portugal left the camp.

Cameroon have lodged an appeal with Confederation of African Football, CAF, on whether they would get a waiver to replace the affected player.

The Indomitable Lions, led by former Real Madrid star and Dutch legend, Clarence Seedorf, will be up against Equatorial Guinea in their first game at Afcon 2019 on Tuesday.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.