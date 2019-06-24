AFCON 2019: Cameroon striker ruled out with heart problem

Related News

Defending champions Cameroon have been dealt a big blow barely 24 hours before they start their title defence at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egpyt.

The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) via their official Twitter handle on Monday announced that one of the 23 players selected for the 2019 Afcon tournament, Joel Tagueu, has been diagnosed with a heart problem and has been ruled out of the competition.

“The team doctor, Pr. William Ngatchou detected implantation of a coronary artery anomaly, suspected in Qatar confirmed in Egypt, with a non-zero risk of sudden death in the field “, Lucresse Medou Njemba, the Team Media Officer of the Lions said.

Expectedly, this news has been greeted with a lot of sadness in the camp of the Indomitable Lions.

Cameroon staff and players, reportedly, could not hold back their tears as Tagueu who plays his club football in Portugal left the camp.

Cameroon have lodged an appeal with Confederation of African Football, CAF, on whether they would get a waiver to replace the affected player.

The Indomitable Lions, led by former Real Madrid star and Dutch legend, Clarence Seedorf, will be up against Equatorial Guinea in their first game at Afcon 2019 on Tuesday.