AFCON 2019: Amuneke speaks on Tanzania loss to Senegal

Coach Emmanuel Amuneke (Photo: Pulse.ng)
The head coach of the Tanzania national team Emmanuel Amuneke has reflected on the 2-0 loss suffered by his team against Senegal on Sunday in their Group C duel at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Tafia stars who are only making a return to the continental football showpiece after over three decades were no match for the Teranga Lions despite the absence of their talisman Sadio Mane who is serving out his suspension.

Inter Milan’s Keita Balde and Club Bruge’s Krepin Diatta scored in either halves as the Lions of Terenga cruised to victory.

In his post-match assessment of the opening day loss, Amuneke cast the blame to the players’ nervousness.

The former Nigeria and Barcelona forward told the media in Cairo moments after the game that his side was just nervous and inexperience cost them dearly.

“In this kind of tournament, experience matters a lot. Some of the players we have were nervous and the nervousness could show.

“We did a lot of mistakes, especially in the first half. The Senegalese bossed the midfield. In football, you need a strong midfield to link up with the strikers to make the job much easy. Senegal is experienced, having played the World Cup as well.

“Majority of our players play in the Tanzanian league,” Amuneke explained.

Amuneke, however, has hope that Tanzania will perform well in the remaining two matches against Kenya and Algeria who faced off later on Sunday.

He said: “I know and believe that we can get better always. We played agianst an experienced team. We are coming after 39 years.”

Tanzania takes on Kenya in the famous East African derby on Thursday.

