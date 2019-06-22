AFCON 2019: Egypt start with slim win over Zimbabwe

Egypt national team 2019
Egypt national team 2019. {CREDIT: GOAL.COM}

Hosts Egypt got their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign off to a winning start as Trezeguet’s excellent strike saw the Pharaohs secure a slim1-0 win over Zimbabwe.

While Mohamed Salah was in sparkling form in Cairo on Friday it was another winger who broke the deadlock for Egypt shortly before half-time in the Group A opener.

The first chance for Egypt came in the ninth minute with an Abdallah El-Said shot after an amazing play with Mohamed Salah and Marwan Mohsen. But the effort was denied by Zimbabwe goalkeeper, Sibanda.

Then in the 37th minute Zimbabwe forward Khama Billiat found himself in a one on one situation with Mohamed El-Shenawy, after a rapidly played free-kick, but Al Ahly goalkeeper managed to save it.

Three minutes later Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ broke the deadlock for Egypt after an outstanding long range shot in the far right corner

Hard as both teams tried, there were no more goals in the AFCON opening game.

AFCON is Africa’s pre-eminent football competition staged by the Confederation of African Football every two years. It is now in its 32nd edition.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.