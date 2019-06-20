FIFA Women’s World Cup: Nigeria uncertain as Cameroon qualify for next round

Cameroon women team
Cameroon women team.

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses have qualified for the Round of 16 at the ongoing 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

Whether Nigeria will also join them in the knockout phase is the question on the lips of many across the world.

Cameroon in dramatic fashion earned their berth in the Round of 16 after Thursday’s 2-1 win against New Zealand in Group E.

Before Thursday’s matches, two more Best Losers slots were being contested for by Nigeria (3 points), Argentina (2 points), Cameroon (0 points), New Zealand (0 points) and Chile (0 points).

Brazil, with six points in Group C, and China, with four points, were the first two teams to advance to the Round of 16 as third-place sides.

Ajara Nchout was the Lionesses’ heroine on Thursday, netting a brace that secured their win in the tension-soaked encounter.

Nchout scored the curtain-raiser in the 57th minute but New Zealand equalized through Aurelle Awona’s own goal in the 80th minute.

The match seemed to be heading for a draw, in favour of Nigeria. But player-of-the-match Nchout pounced again just five minutes into time added on for stoppages (95th minute) for the goal that kept Cameroon in the tournament.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria would have advanced had the match ended in a draw.

Cameroon tied with Nigeria on three points, but the Indomitable Lionesses have better goal difference and better disciplinary record.

Super Falcons will now hope that the result of Group F match between Thailand and Chile later tonight favours them.

Chile can only advance ahead of the Super Falcons if they beat Thailand with a difference of three goals.

The South Americans have a better disciplinary record which is an edge against Thomas Dennerby’s team should they tie on points and goal difference.

Thailand needs to win by 15 goals to progress.

