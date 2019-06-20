AFCON 2019: CAF warns participating teams on high temperatures

AFCON Group Photo: AllAfrica.com
AFCON Group Photo: AllAfrica.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has warned countries participating in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, to brace up to the possibility of playing in high temperatures.

A statement from the continental football governing body on Thursday said that average temperature during the AFCON finals, was likely to be between 35-38 degrees Celsius, with an average humidity of 40 per cent to 60 per cent.

“This will give a high wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT) index reading above 32 degrees.

“It is certain that most teams will be aware of this and will train accordingly.

“At this level, FIFA recommends three-minute rest-and-refreshing breaks in the 30th and 75th minutes.

“These breaks must require the provision of cold containers on wheels to put crushed ice, drinks for referees and small towels cold and wet to place around the neck for 26 people (four referees and 22 players).

“It will also be necessary to prepare for any eventuality of emergencies. It will be important to be able to diagnose and treat heat-related illnesses if they occur on site,” the statement said.

Timing of AFCON was recently changed from January, every two years, to mid-year to harmonise with the football calendar in Europe where most African stars ply their trade.

The 2019 edition kicks off on Friday and will run until July 19, in Egypt.

The temperature in most part of North Africa is usually high at this time of the year.

The Super Eagles will open their campaign against debutants Burundi on Saturday. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.