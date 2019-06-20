Femi Kuti, others to perform at opening ceremony of AFCON 2019

Femi Kuti
Femi Kuti

The Organising Committee of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has announced that Nigeria’s legendary Afro-beat singer Femi Anikulapo-Kuti will perform at the opening ceremony of the competition.

Kuti, a four-time Grammy award nominee, will be joined by two other musicians, Hakim from Egypt and Dobet Gnahore from Ivory Coast.

The 2019 AFCON is set to kick off with the new expanded 24 teams on Friday in Egypt. It will be preceded with a colourful opening ceremony.

In a post on CAF’s official Twitter handle, the continental football body confirmed that Femi would perform the official song for this year’s AFCON alongside Hakim and Gnahore.

The Afrobeat singer will perform in English, while Hakim and Gnahore perform in Arabic and French respectively.

The three international musicians will sing “Metgamaeen” (We Are Together) produced by Synergy together on stage in Cairo, Egypt.

Femi had previously performed at the Opening Ceremony of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa at the Soccer City Stadium on June 11, 2010 in Johannesburg.

Host Egypt will play Zimbabwe in the opening match while the Super Eagles will take on debutants Burundi in their opening fixture on Saturday.

The 2019 AFCON will hold from June 21 to July 19 (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.