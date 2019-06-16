Federation Cup: Enyimba, Kano Pillars zoom into Round of 32

Related News

Enyimba International FC have begun their quest for a domestic double following their qualification for the Round of 32 in the Federation Cup.

The People’s Elephant a few days ago won their eight Nigerian League title. On Sunday, they were on top of their game again, beating Kano Pillars Feeders team 3-1 at the Kwara Sports Complex, Ilorin, to qualify for the next round of the Federation Cup.

Aside from Enyimba, four other Nigeria Professional Football League teams: Kano Pillars, El Kanemi Warriors, Nasarawa United, and Sunshine Stars also joined the roster of Premier League teams that have progressed in the 2019 Federation Cup otherwise known as the Aiteo Cup

In their game in Kwara, Orok Ibitham gave Enyimba the lead in the 12th minute but Umar Shehu levelled the scores for Kano Pillars Feeders from the spot in the 23rd minute.

Orok again shot the People’s Elephant ahead in the 30th minute before Abdulrahman Bashir increased the tally in the 57th minute to ensure that Enyimba’s quest to seal a domestic double remains intact.

Elsewhere, Kano Pillars pummeled Aspire FC 4-0 in a one-sided Round of 64 tie in Abuja.

Goals from Gambo Mohammed, Nyima Nwagua, Yusuf Maigoro and Adamu Hassan in the 25th, 44th, 82nd and 86th minutes saw Pillars cruising to victory.

In Lokoja, Sunshine Stars survived a scare before beating Layin Zomo 2-1.

Nasarawa United and El Kanemi Warriors defeated their opponents, Junior Katsina United and Police FC, 1-0 and 6-0 respectively to also book their passages to the next round of the Cup competition.

The remaining 32 teams will continue the battle that will lead to the eventual determinant of Nigeria’s second representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup competition next season. Enugu Rangers picked the first slot through the league last week.

Besides Yobe Desert Stars that were beaten 1-0 by Ambassador FC, almost all the top teams are still in the race for the top prize.

Full Federation Cup Round of 64 Results

Sokoto United 1-2 Akwa United

Abia Warriors 1-0 Heartland Comets

Rivers United 4-0 Timberloader

Kebbi United 0-1 Lobi Stars

Jigawa Golden Stars 1-2 Bendel Insurance

Niger Tornadoes 3-0 Fasbir FC

Enugu Rangers 2-0 Niger Tornadoes Feeders

Kwara United 3-0 Ben Ayade (Walkover)

Wikki Tourists 4-0 Qatar FC

Gombe United 3-0 FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders (Walkover)

Delta Force 2-0 Walli Flamingos

Setraco 0-4 Plateau United

Gwandu United 2-4 Katsina United

Enyimba 3-1 Kano Pillars Feeders

Police (Osogbo) 0-6 El Kanemi Warriors

Layin Zomo FC 1-2 Sunshine Stars

Katsina United Feeders 0-1 Nasarawa United

Aspire FC 0-4 Kano Pillars

Ambassador FC 1-0 Yobe Desert Stars