Federation Cup: Enyimba, Kano Pillars zoom into Round of 32

Enyimba International FC have begun their quest for a domestic double following their qualification for the Round of 32 in the Federation Cup.
The People’s Elephant a few days ago won their eight Nigerian League title. On Sunday, they were on top of their game again, beating Kano Pillars Feeders team 3-1 at the Kwara Sports Complex, Ilorin, to qualify for the next round of the Federation Cup.
Aside from Enyimba, four other Nigeria Professional Football League teams: Kano Pillars, El Kanemi Warriors, Nasarawa United, and Sunshine Stars also joined the roster of Premier League teams that have progressed in the 2019 Federation Cup otherwise known as the Aiteo Cup
In their game in Kwara, Orok Ibitham gave Enyimba the lead in the 12th minute but Umar Shehu levelled the scores for Kano Pillars Feeders from the spot in the 23rd minute.
Orok again shot the People’s Elephant ahead in the 30th minute before Abdulrahman Bashir increased the tally in the 57th minute to ensure that Enyimba’s quest to seal a domestic double remains intact.
Elsewhere, Kano Pillars pummeled Aspire FC 4-0 in a one-sided Round of 64 tie in Abuja.
Goals from Gambo Mohammed, Nyima Nwagua, Yusuf Maigoro and Adamu Hassan in the 25th, 44th, 82nd and 86th minutes saw Pillars cruising to victory.
In Lokoja, Sunshine Stars survived a scare before beating Layin Zomo 2-1.
Nasarawa United and El Kanemi Warriors defeated their opponents, Junior Katsina United and Police FC, 1-0 and 6-0 respectively to also book their passages to the next round of the Cup competition.
The remaining 32 teams will continue the battle that will lead to the eventual determinant of Nigeria’s second representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup competition next season. Enugu Rangers picked the first slot through the league last week.
Besides Yobe Desert Stars that were beaten 1-0 by Ambassador FC, almost all the top teams are still in the race for the top prize.
Full Federation Cup Round of 64 Results
Sokoto United 1-2 Akwa United
Abia Warriors 1-0 Heartland Comets
Rivers United 4-0 Timberloader
Kebbi United 0-1 Lobi Stars
Jigawa Golden Stars 1-2 Bendel Insurance
Niger Tornadoes 3-0 Fasbir FC
Enugu Rangers 2-0 Niger Tornadoes Feeders
Kwara United 3-0 Ben Ayade (Walkover)
Wikki Tourists 4-0 Qatar FC
Gombe United 3-0 FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders (Walkover)
Delta Force 2-0 Walli Flamingos
Setraco 0-4 Plateau United
Gwandu United 2-4 Katsina United
Enyimba 3-1 Kano Pillars Feeders
Police (Osogbo) 0-6 El Kanemi Warriors
Layin Zomo FC 1-2 Sunshine Stars
Katsina United Feeders 0-1 Nasarawa United
Aspire FC 0-4 Kano Pillars
Ambassador FC 1-0 Yobe Desert Stars