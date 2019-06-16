Super Eagles lose to Senegal in friendly

Related News

The Nigeria national team lost 1-0 to Senegal in their final preparatory game for the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

While many are happy that the Super Eagles played a quality opposition in Senegal, not all are pleased with the decision to have the game played behind closed doors.

A cross section of fans expressed a desire to see the Super Eagles show their stuff yet again before the tournament in Egypt kicks off in few days time.

While the choice of closed-door games is not strange in the build-up to big tournaments like the AFCON, it hasn’t been popular among the teams heading to Egypt for the continental football showpiece.

The likes of Tunisia have even opted to throw the gates open and have their fans come watch for free their last test match against Burundi Monday before going in for the tournament in Egypt.

Before Sunday’s game, the last time Nigeria and Senegal clashed at senior level was on March 23, 2017, at The Hive (home of Barnet FC and London Bees) in London. Kelechi Iheanacho equalized from the spot after Moussa Sow had put Senegal ahead – both goals coming in the second half.

Three-time African champions Nigeria are on an eight-match unbeaten run since elimination from the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.

Officials explained that Sunday’s game was agreed to be played behind a closed door in order to enable both coaching crews to tinker with tactics and strategy during the encounter.

The Nigeria delegation will depart from Ismailia on Monday morning, for Alexandria – venue of their Group B matches against Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.