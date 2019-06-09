Portugal win inaugural UEFA Nations League

Related News

Portugal on Sunday won the inaugural UEFA Nations League after defeating Netherlands 1-0 in the final.

Goncalo Guedes scored the only goal of the match in the 60th minute.

Earlier, England came third in the Nations League after defeating Switzerland 6-5 on penalties. The match had ended 0-0 after 120 minutes.

The UEFA Nations League is a new football competition that sees European countries placed in different groups based on their rankings and competing in a league format within each group.

The best performers eventually qualify for the semi-final.