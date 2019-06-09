Nigeria Pitch Awards: Ahmed Musa, Francisca Ordega emerge top winners

The Super Eagles striker, Ahmed Musa, and Super Falcons player, Francisca Ordega, both won the top prizes of King and Queen of the Pitch at the 6th award ceremony of the Nigeria Pitch Awards held Saturday night in Asaba.
The award ceremony which held after the International Friendly between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Warriors of Zimbabwe was attended by many dignitaries including Seyi Akinwunmi, First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation.
Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Akinwuni who represented the NFF President, commended the organisers of the awards. He reiterated the support of the Federation for the Pitch Awards.
Shina Philips, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, expressed the appreciation of the organisers to the Federation and the Delta State Government.
He said the organizers remained committed to giving Nigerians a transparent and credible award.
“We will continue to do what is right because we believe our players need to be motivated by a transparent and credible reward system which will see them earn the respect of everyone in the football community,” Mr Philips said.
In the Defender of the Year category, William Troost-Ekong of Udinese starved off competition from fellow teammates Leon Balogun and Kenneth Omeruo.
In the Goalkeeper’s category, Anorthosis Famagusta goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, beat last year’s winner, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, and Enyimba International goalie, Theophilus Afelokhai, to win the prize for the first time.
Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, retained the Midfielder of the Year award and Odion Ighalo the Shanghai Shenhua forward was voted the Striker of the Year.
The Sam Okwaraji Award for commitment to Nigeria Football has been one of the high points of previous Awards Ceremonies. Mr Akinwunmi last night joined Amaju Pinnick and Ifeanyi Ubah as winners of the prestigious Sam Okwaraji Award.
Aiteo Group retained the Corporate Sponsor of Football award while Enugu Rangers Coach, Gbenga Ogunbote won the Coach of the Year award.
Full List of winners
Goalkeeper of the Year – Francis Odinaka Uzoho
Defender of the Year – William Troost-Ekong
Midfielder of the Year – Wilfred Ndidi
Striker of the Year – Odion Ighalo
MVP in NPFL – Junior Lokosa
MVP in the NWFL – Rasheedat Ajibade
Queen of the Pitch – Francisca Ordega
King of the Pitch – Ahmed Musa
Coach of the Year – Gbenga Ogunbote
Club of the Year – Enugu Rangers
National Team of the Year – Super Falcons
Referee of the Year – Adebimpe Quadri
Sam Okwaraji Awards – Seyi Akinwunmi
State with the Best Grassroots Football Dev. Prog. – Lagos State
Football Friendly Gov. of the Year – Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa
Football Journalist of the Year (Print) – Johnny Edwards
Football Journalist of the Year (Radio)- Tony Bekederemo
Football Journalist of the Year (TV) – Mozez Praiz
Football Journalist of the Year (Online)- Samuel Ahmadu
Corporate Sponsor of Football – AITEO Group