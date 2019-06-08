Norway vs Nigeria (LIVE UPDATES): Super Falcons seek bright start in Women’s World Cup

Nigeria’s national women’s team will begin their campaign at the FIFA Women’s World Cup tonight against former world champions, Norway.
The Super Falcons are Africa’s number one team while they are ranked 38th in the world. Norway are sixth in Europe and 12th overall on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.
Coach Thomas Dennerby’s girls are fired up to show the world what they have to offer at the Women’s World Cup in France this year.
The Nigerian squad has a healthy mix of experienced and youthful players that should be able to hold their own against any team, including the 1995 champions Norway.
With the French Ladies starting off with a 4-0 win over South Korea on Friday night, Nigeria and Norway know they have to do their bit tonight to get their own first set of point(s) when they battle at the Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
Kickoff is 8.00p.m.
Super Falcons XI Vs Norway:
Tochukwu Oluehi
Faith Michael
Ebere Ngozi
Onome Ebi
Osinachi Ohale
Halimatu Ayinde
Ngozi Okobi
Rita Chikwelu
Asisat Oshoala
Francisca Ordega
Desire Oparanozie
Kick off!! Super Falcons get the game underway
First corner kick goes to Nigeria
Header from Ohale goes straight into the goalkeeper’s hand
Falcons goalkeeper Oluehi gets her first touch of the ball
Another corner kick for Nigeria
Norwegian striker flagged offside
Desire Oparanozie gets the first yellow card of the game for an off ball incidence
Another clumsy challenge by Oparanozie gifts Norway a free kick
The Norway captain tries a long range shot.. Off target
Rita Chikwelu appears injured
She is back on her feet as Norway play another free kick cleared by the Super Falcons
Norway get their first corner
Goal!!! Norway get the lead
Own goal by Onome Ebi
Reiten credited for the Norway goal
Unfortunately.. Nigeria has never won a game they conceded first at the women World Cup
Rita Chikwelu gives the ball away and her carelessness almost leads to another goal for Norway
Goalkeeper Oluehi concedes a corner kick
Faith Michael for Nigeria injured and being treated by the medics.. She collided with goalkeeper Oluehi
Nigeria fluff their best opportunity so far in this game
Goal number two for Norway!
Utland fires in the ball with so much venom.. Norway 2-0 Nigeria
And another goal for Norway
Ohale Osinachi turns the ball into her own net
The last time Nigeria faced Norway at the 1995 World Cup they were demolished 8-0.. That’s Norway’s biggest win ever and Nigeria’s worst record at the World Cup
The Super Falcons come close again but still no goal for the Nigeria women’
Ordega gets a Yellow card as she makes a desperate tackle to deny the Norwegians another goal bound effort
Two minutes added time
Half Time : Norway 3-0 Nigeria
Second half underway… Norway with the kickoff
Ohale’s cross goes straight to the keeper
Faith Micheal of Nigeria down injured after a contact with Oluehi
looks bad for Michael as she is being stretched out
SUB: Halimat Ayinde out for Uchendu
18-year old Okeke in for injured Faith Michael
Uchendu tries a shot from outside the box but it is off target
Game halted momentarily as a Norwegian is down injured
Oshoala tries something from close range but Norway keeper makes an easy save
Terrific break forward by Oshoala, she rounds off the goalkeeper but the angle is too tight and she hits the side net
SUB : Uchenna Kanu in for Desire Oparanozie
The super falcons about being condemned to their 17th world cup defeat
six minutes added time
Full time Norway 3-0 Nigeria