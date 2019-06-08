Norway vs Nigeria (LIVE UPDATES): Super Falcons seek bright start in Women’s World Cup

Related News

Nigeria’s national women’s team will begin their campaign at the FIFA Women’s World Cup tonight against former world champions, Norway.

The Super Falcons are Africa’s number one team while they are ranked 38th in the world. Norway are sixth in Europe and 12th overall on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.

Coach Thomas Dennerby’s girls are fired up to show the world what they have to offer at the Women’s World Cup in France this year.

The Nigerian squad has a healthy mix of experienced and youthful players that should be able to hold their own against any team, including the 1995 champions Norway.

With the French Ladies starting off with a 4-0 win over South Korea on Friday night, Nigeria and Norway know they have to do their bit tonight to get their own first set of point(s) when they battle at the Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates.

Kickoff is 8.00p.m.

Super Falcons XI Vs Norway:

Tochukwu Oluehi

Faith Michael

Ebere Ngozi

Onome Ebi

Osinachi Ohale

Halimatu Ayinde

Ngozi Okobi

Rita Chikwelu

Asisat Oshoala

Francisca Ordega

Desire Oparanozie

Kick off!! Super Falcons get the game underway

First corner kick goes to Nigeria

Header from Ohale goes straight into the goalkeeper’s hand

Falcons goalkeeper Oluehi gets her first touch of the ball

Another corner kick for Nigeria

Norwegian striker flagged offside

Desire Oparanozie gets the first yellow card of the game for an off ball incidence

Another clumsy challenge by Oparanozie gifts Norway a free kick

The Norway captain tries a long range shot.. Off target

Rita Chikwelu appears injured

She is back on her feet as Norway play another free kick cleared by the Super Falcons

Norway get their first corner

Goal!!! Norway get the lead

Own goal by Onome Ebi

Reiten credited for the Norway goal

Unfortunately.. Nigeria has never won a game they conceded first at the women World Cup

Rita Chikwelu gives the ball away and her carelessness almost leads to another goal for Norway

Goalkeeper Oluehi concedes a corner kick

Faith Michael for Nigeria injured and being treated by the medics.. She collided with goalkeeper Oluehi

Nigeria fluff their best opportunity so far in this game

Goal number two for Norway!

Utland fires in the ball with so much venom.. Norway 2-0 Nigeria

And another goal for Norway

Ohale Osinachi turns the ball into her own net

The last time Nigeria faced Norway at the 1995 World Cup they were demolished 8-0.. That’s Norway’s biggest win ever and Nigeria’s worst record at the World Cup

The Super Falcons come close again but still no goal for the Nigeria women’

Ordega gets a Yellow card as she makes a desperate tackle to deny the Norwegians another goal bound effort

Two minutes added time

Half Time : Norway 3-0 Nigeria

Second half underway… Norway with the kickoff

Ohale’s cross goes straight to the keeper

Faith Micheal of Nigeria down injured after a contact with Oluehi

looks bad for Michael as she is being stretched out

SUB: Halimat Ayinde out for Uchendu

18-year old Okeke in for injured Faith Michael

Uchendu tries a shot from outside the box but it is off target

Game halted momentarily as a Norwegian is down injured

Oshoala tries something from close range but Norway keeper makes an easy save

Terrific break forward by Oshoala, she rounds off the goalkeeper but the angle is too tight and she hits the side net

SUB : Uchenna Kanu in for Desire Oparanozie

The super falcons about being condemned to their 17th world cup defeat

six minutes added time

Full time Norway 3-0 Nigeria